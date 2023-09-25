Canada: Nazi veteran honoured by Canada Parliament, House Speaker issues apology later

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
The Speaker of Canada's House of Commons has apologised for praising a World War II veteran, who fought for the Nazis and this comes after two days earlier House Speaker Anthony Rota has recognised 98-year-old Nazi veteran as a Ukrainian hero.

