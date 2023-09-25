France to pull out troops from Niger; French Ambassador to leave Niger, says Macron | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
France's chapter in Niger region is finally over! France will end its military presence in Niger and it will also call back its Ambassador. The announcement came by the French President Emmauel Macron, it comes two months after the Niger coup.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos