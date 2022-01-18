Morning news brief: Canada on Russia-Ukraine crisis, Abu Dhabi drone attack and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: A distress signal has been detected in a low-lying Tongan island following the volcanic eruption and tsunami, the United Nations. Also read the latest on the drone attack on Abu Dhabi that left at least three people dead, including two Indians.

Tsunami-hit Tonga remains cut off; distress signal detected

At least one person has died after an underwater volcanic blast near the Pacific island nation of Tonga triggered a tsunami warning two days ago. Communication lines remain disrupted with the airport closed as reports said there has been large scale damage along the western coast of Tonga.

US and UK condemn Yemeni drone attack on Abu Dhabi that killed 3, including Indians

The United States condemned the drone attack on Abu Dhabi on Monday (January 17) that left at least three people dead, including two Indians. After the drone attack which triggered a fuel tank blast, Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed responsibility and warned civilians and foreign firms in the UAE to avoid "vital installations".

To deter Russian aggression, Canada sends special forces operators’ small contingent to Ukraine, says report

As tensions continue to rise in the region, Canada has sent a small contingent of special forces operators to Ukraine, reported Global News on Monday. This comes as security talks last week had ended without a solution to the issues between Russia and Ukraine.

Davos Agenda 2022: UN chief urges business to help low-income nations amid COVID-19 and climate crises at WEF

During a virtual address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022 on Monday (January 17), the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted urgent actions needed to help developing countries amid climate, coronavirus (COVID-19) and other crises.

WATCH | Sri Lanka staring at power crisis