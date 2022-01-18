US and UK condemn Yemeni drone attack on Abu Dhabi that killed 3, including Indians

The United States condemned the drone attack on Abu Dhabi on Monday (January 17) that left at least three people dead, including two Indians.

After the drone attack which triggered a fuel tank blast, Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed responsibility and warned civilians and foreign firms in the UAE to avoid "vital installations".

Abdul Ilah Hajar, adviser to the president of the Huthis' Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, said the military operation in Abu Dhabi was a warning shot.

"We sent them a clear warning message by hitting places that are not of great strategic importance," he told AFP.

He added, "But it is a warning if the UAE continues its hostility to Yemen, it will not be able in the future to withstand the coming strikes."

The West condemn attack

In the aftermath, the US vowed to hold the Huthis "accountable", while Britain, France and Gulf powers all likewise strongly condemned the attacks in the UAE.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a White House statement: "The Huthis have claimed responsibility for this attack, and we will work with the UAE and international partners to hold them accountable."

"Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory," he added.

Britain strongly condemned the attack. "I condemn in the strongest terms the Houthi-claimed terrorist attacks on the United Arab Emirates," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted.

France also condemned the attack "in the strongest terms".

"These attacks threaten the security of the United Arab Emirates and regional stability," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. "France expresses its support for the UAE in the face of these attacks," he added.

Three people dead

Two Indians and a Pakistani working for oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) died as three petrol tanks exploded near a storage facility.

Local police said "small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones" were found at both sites.

"We condemn the Huthi terrorist militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today... this sinful targeting will not go unpunished," UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)