To deter Russian aggression, Canada sends special forces operators’ small contingent to Ukraine, says report

As tensions continue to rise in the region, Canada has sent a small contingent of special forces operators to Ukraine, reported Global News on Monday.

This comes as security talks last week had ended without a solution to the issues between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia has already deployed over 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine.

On Friday, the United States said that it was concerned that Russia seems to be preparing a pretext to invade if the diplomacy could not fulfill its objectives.

The deployment of Canadian special operations contingent is an attempt to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine by NATO.

It also seems to be able to identify ways to assist the Ukrainian government, the report said, citing unspecified sources.

Not just this, the unit will also help in developing evacuation plans for Canadian diplomatic personnel if a full-scale invasion begins, it said.

However, the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command’s spokesperson could not confirm the report.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is in Kyiv to discuss the efforts to deter "aggressive actions" by Russia. Joly had met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)