Morning news brief: Brexit talks, pro-Trump rally and preps for Covid vaccine

Dec 13 - News brief Photograph:( WION )
Sunday is just the latest in a string of supposedly hard deadlines for the negotiations but, with Britain due to leave the EU single market in 19 days, tensions are rising. Pfizer and its partners are now preparing to get the vaccine out in the US, while Trump supporters are rallying in Washington. We have got it all covered for you in WION's morning news brief.
UK PM Johnson and EU chief von der Leyen to decide fate of Brexit deal
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will hold another -- and probably, the last -- crisis call on Sunday to decide whether or not to abandon post-Brexit trade talks | READ MORE
First COVID-19 shots in US to be administered as early as Monday
The pilot rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will begin as early as Monday, an Army general behind the rollout said on Sunday | READ MORE
Hundreds of students feared abducted after attack on Nigeria school
Hundreds of students have been missing ever since bandits, armed with assault rifles, attacked a secondary school in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina state late on Friday | READ MORE
Brazil rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan
The Brazilian government unveiled its long-awaited national vaccination plan against COVID-19 on Saturday with an initial goal of vaccinating 51 million people, or about one-fourth of the population, in the first half of 2021 | READ MORE
Tensions rise in Washington as pro-Trump protesters continue to decry his loss
Conservative groups continued to protest across the United States on Saturday, as tensions rose in downtown Washington after dark as scores of pro-Trump "Proud Boys" protesters and "Antifa" counterprotesters faced off | READ MORE
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US
Members of Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest organised by a few Sikh-American youth | READ MORE
UFO sightings in New York City jumped by over 283% this year compared to 2018
New York City is considered the cultural hub of the world - a global city. But now, it seems like the aliens have their eyes on the city home to Broadway | READ MORE
Banksy confirms new sneezing woman mural as his latest work
Bansky has confirmed a new artwork depicting an old woman violently sneezing as her dentures fly into the air is his. The elusive street artist has dubbed the mural "Aachoo!!" | READ MORE
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to victims of parliament attack
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the country will always remember the valour of the security personnel who laid down their lives during the terror attack on Parliament on this day in 2001 | READ MORE