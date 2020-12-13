Morning news brief: Brexit talks, pro-Trump rally and preps for Covid vaccine

UK PM Johnson and EU chief von der Leyen to decide fate of Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will hold another -- and probably, the last -- crisis call on Sunday to decide whether or not to abandon post-Brexit trade talks

First COVID-19 shots in US to be administered as early as Monday

The pilot rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will begin as early as Monday, an Army general behind the rollout said on Sunday

Hundreds of students feared abducted after attack on Nigeria school

Hundreds of students have been missing ever since bandits, armed with assault rifles, attacked a secondary school in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina state late on Friday

Brazil rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan

The Brazilian government unveiled its long-awaited national vaccination plan against COVID-19 on Saturday with an initial goal of vaccinating 51 million people, or about one-fourth of the population, in the first half of 2021

Tensions rise in Washington as pro-Trump protesters continue to decry his loss

Conservative groups continued to protest across the United States on Saturday, as tensions rose in downtown Washington after dark as scores of pro-Trump "Proud Boys" protesters and "Antifa" counterprotesters faced off

Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US

Members of Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest organised by a few Sikh-American youth

UFO sightings in New York City jumped by over 283% this year compared to 2018

New York City is considered the cultural hub of the world - a global city. But now, it seems like the aliens have their eyes on the city home to Broadway

Banksy confirms new sneezing woman mural as his latest work

Bansky has confirmed a new artwork depicting an old woman violently sneezing as her dentures fly into the air is his. The elusive street artist has dubbed the mural "Aachoo!!"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to victims of parliament attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the country will always remember the valour of the security personnel who laid down their lives during the terror attack on Parliament on this day in 2001