First COVID-19 shots in US to be administered as early as Monday

The pilot rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will begin as early as Monday, an Army general behind the rollout said on Sunday.



Pfizer and its partners are now preparing to get the vaccine out in the world’s hardest hit country.

The first wave includes 2.9 million shots to be given to healthcare workers and the elderly, who remain at the highest risk of contracting the virus which has killed the most number of people in the US.

Healthcare workers will receive jabs on Monday, and nursing home residents by the end of the week, US Army General Gustave Perna said in a press call.

He also added how inoculating 330 million people of the USA could become a challenge, especially logistically, for the Pfizer shot needs to be stored at -70 degree Celsius.



"We have a lot of work to do. We are not taking a victory lap. We know road ahead of us will be tough," Perna said.

On Friday, the US authorised emergency use of Pfizer’s shot while the country continues to record a surge in the number of cases and deaths.

So far, 295,000 Americans have lost their lives to the virus.

Perna also added that along with its partner BioNTech, Pfizer will deliver the vaccine to 145 locations in the country on Monday.

Following this pilot roll out, 636 additional locations across the country will receive doses on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Owing to the demand, Pfizer intends to continue make more doses as the existing ones are dispatched.

As part of the Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine should be available across all healthcare facilities in the US within three weeks.

US officials are working with logistics companies like United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx to ensure a safe and timely delivery of the vaccine. Besides the delivery of doses, the companies will look after getting out other paraphernalia used to store and administer vaccines - like syringes, dry ice, and protective equipment.