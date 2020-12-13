Banksy confirms new sneezing woman mural as his latest work

Bansky has confirmed a new artwork depicting an old woman violently sneezing as her dentures fly into the air is his. The elusive street artist has dubbed the mural "Aachoo!!"

The stenciled artwork appeared on the side of a house in Totterdown, a suburb of the British city of Bristol. It was found on Vale Street, one of Britain's steepest residential roads, with a slope of almost 22 degrees.

Banksy took credit for the work via his Instagram account on Thursday. This is the latest work revealed by him during the pandemic.

The "Aachoo!!" post has already been liked over 2 million times on Instagram.

In April, he posted a set of images to Instagram showing illustrated rats scattered around his bathroom. The next month, he honored health care workers with an image titled "Game Changer," which featured a child playing with a nurse doll wearing a mask and cape.

Banksy has never publically revealed his identity.