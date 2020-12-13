UFO sightings in New York City jumped by over 283% this year compared to 2018

New York City is considered the cultural hub of the world - a global city. But now, it seems like the aliens have their eyes on the city home to Broadway.

Sightings of UFOs or Unidentified Flying Objects in NYC this year have gone up by 31 per cent from 2019. This year, 46 such objects were spotted in the glitzy skies of the city, compared to 35 such sightings in 2019.

Compared to 2018’s number, the 2020 sightings have jumped by 283 per cent, according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center.

Also read: Aliens exist but in hiding, until mankind is ready, says ex-Israeli space head

Brooklyn saw the most number of alien encounters at 12. Coming in second was Manhattan with 11, and Queens with 10, as reported first by the New York Post. Staten Island saw eight such encounters, and Bronx saw five.

On July 21, 2020, a Staten Islander saw an “oval” aircraft which reportedly sounded like a helicopter. However, the witness claimed that it unleashed a surge of radiation in their body.

On June 8, someone from the Bronx say 30 objects flying in perfect syncronity across the night skies, resembling stars in movements.

Also read: Obama asked officials about the existence of aliens as US president. What did they tell him?

The New York Post also reported another case in Brooklyn whereby “orange/metallic” orbs were seen standing by the Jamaica Bay Area.

On February 21, a witness claimed to have seen UFOs dancing in Manhattan by the Statue of Liberty.

Even though such first hand accounts are compelling, they’re unable to provide further details. And witnesses tend not to reveal their identity.

Recently, a former Israeli space scientist claimed that aliens exist among us, and that they have been waiting to show themselves when the time is right. Haim Eshed told an Israeli newspaper that the US and Israel have been dealing with aliens for a long time, but they remain a secret because he says "humanity isn't ready," the Jerusalem Post reports.