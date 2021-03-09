Morning news brief: Brazil clears ex-prez of corruption charges, CDC issues fresh mask guidelines, and more

Here are the biggest news stories of the morning: Protesters in Myanmar continue to rage, White House releases statement on UK's Royal Family drama, CDC says vaccinated people may stop wearing masks, and more. Click on the headline to read the full story.

Anti-coup protesters 'barricaded' in buildings by Myanmar security forces in Yangon: UN

People who have been vaccinated can meet other vaccinated people without masks: CDC

Brazil Supreme Court judge clears ex-president Lula of corruption charges

'No syringes, no beds': Paraguay protests build amid impeachment calls

China says hopes US will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation

Japan downgrades fourth-quarter GDP as companies scale back spending

Russia risking lives by running disinformation campaign against vaccines: US

Harry, Meghan show 'courage' in airing mental struggles: White House

Watch: After 2 months of home learning UK students back to school