Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was wounded after being stabbed during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai residence. The actor was admitted to a hospital.

In other news, US President Joe Biden delivered his final Oval Office speech.

Meanwhile, as Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal, both the outgoing US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump sought to claim credit.

Finally, polls suggest that Biden is to leave his office with record-low approval ratings among Americans.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed, admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan Photograph: (AFP)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was wounded and admitted to the hospital after a robber stormed into his residence in Bandra (west) and allegedly stabbed him.

Biden farewell speech: Sounds alarm on oligarchy, takes subtle swipe at Trump's billionaire-rich cabinet

US President Joe Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 16) capped his half-century political career with a final Oval Office speech.

Gaza ceasefire: Biden and Trump - two presidents, one truce, who gets the credit?

Combination image: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Photograph: (AFP)

After 15 months of war, Hamas and Israel on Wednesday (Jan 15) reached a vital truce that includes a ceasefire and a hostage release deal. The deal saw the United States act as one of the mediators. As the truce was announced, both the outgoing US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump sought to claim the credit for the deal that many hope could pave the way to a permanent end to the war.

Biden to end term with personal worst approval ratings, suggests poll

A majority of 61 per cent of Americans see Biden’s overall term in the Oval Office as a failure. Only 38 per cent considered his presidency a success.  Photograph: (AFP)

As United States President Joe Biden’s term nears its end, his approval rating remains close to his personal worst as most Americans see his presidency as a failure.

