Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was wounded after being stabbed during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai residence. The actor was admitted to a hospital.

In other news, US President Joe Biden delivered his final Oval Office speech.

Meanwhile, as Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal, both the outgoing US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump sought to claim credit.

Finally, polls suggest that Biden is to leave his office with record-low approval ratings among Americans.

Biden farewell speech: Sounds alarm on oligarchy, takes subtle swipe at Trump's billionaire-rich cabinet

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 16) capped his half-century political career with a final Oval Office speech.

Gaza ceasefire: Biden and Trump - two presidents, one truce, who gets the credit?

After 15 months of war, Hamas and Israel on Wednesday (Jan 15) reached a vital truce that includes a ceasefire and a hostage release deal. The deal saw the United States act as one of the mediators. As the truce was announced, both the outgoing US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump sought to claim the credit for the deal that many hope could pave the way to a permanent end to the war.

Biden to end term with personal worst approval ratings, suggests poll

As United States President Joe Biden’s term nears its end, his approval rating remains close to his personal worst as most Americans see his presidency as a failure.

Watch | France: PM Francois Bayrou scrambles to unify parties