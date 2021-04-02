Morning news brief: Biden's first cabinet meet, UNSC accuses China, and more

The US President Joe Biden held his first cabinet meeting since taking the office in January and mainly discussed the newly-proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Meanwhile, US' medical expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, has claimed that the country may not need the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Biden holds first Cabinet meeting a day after proposing infrastructure plan

Biden, at the meeting on Thursday afternoon, tasked five members of his Cabinet to take the lead on selling the infrastructure proposal to the American people and Congress.

China 'watered down' UNSC warnings against Myanmar violence: Western countries

Diplomats have also reported that while the western countries wanted to use and stress on the 'killings' of hundreds of civilians, China asked to alternate the world with 'deaths'.

Fauci says US may not need AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

The AstraZeneca vaccine, once hailed as another milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has been dogged by questions since late last year.

George Floyd Murder Trial Day 3: Floyd’s girlfriend details their opioid addiction