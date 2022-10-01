Morning news brief: Biden warns Putin, Ian makes landfall in S Carolina, and more

In remarks at the White House, Biden said, "America and its allies are not going to be intimidated." He added that Putin is "not going to scare us." In other news, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired unspecified ballistic missiles toward the east coast on Saturday.

'Mr Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying': Joe Biden warns Russian President Vladimir Putin

After Moscow annexed four Ukrainian territories, President Joe Biden on Friday (September 30) said that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not be intimidated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina after pummeling Florida

The US National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday (September 30) after leaving a trail of destruction across Florida.

Amid escalating tensions, North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, claims Japan coast guard

Japan's coast guard said that North Korea fired what appeared to be two ballistic missiles on Saturday (October 1). Citing the defence ministry, the coast guard reported that at least two projectiles were fired from North Korea.

India scuttles China's attempt to pass anti-AUKUS resolution at IAEA meet

India has scuttled China's bid to pass an anti-AUKUS resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency meet in Vienna. The AUKUS pact was signed between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States last year under which Canberra gets nuclear-powered submarines.

Gravitas: Why Brazil's Presidential race matters