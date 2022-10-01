Amid escalating tensions, North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, claims Japan coast guard

Japan's coast guard said that North Korea fired what appeared to be two ballistic missiles on Saturday (October 1). Citing the defence ministry, the coast guard reported that at least two projectiles were fired from North Korea.

NHK, Japan's official broadcaster, claimed the objects appeared to have landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"What appears to be a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea," the coast guard said in a statement issued at 6:47 am (2147 GMT).

About 15 minutes later, the coast guard said in a second statement that it appeared another ballistic missile had been launched. NHK cited official sources to claim that both rockets appeared to have landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zones.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired unspecified ballistic missiles toward the east coast on Saturday.

This becomes Pyongyang's fourth launch in a week as it ratchets up the tension in the Korean peninsula.

The launch follows US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to South Korea this week and comes after the two countries conducted Ulchi Freedom Shield, their largest combined military exercise in about five years.

[Emergency alert]

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) September 30, 2022 ×

North Korea conducted record-breaking tests of weapons this year, including the launch of two ballistic missiles on Thursday just hours after Harris departed South Korea.

South Korean and US officials have been warning for months that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing to conduct another nuclear test.

North Korea is under multiple UN sanctions for its weapons programmes.

(With inputs from agencies)

