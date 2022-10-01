'Mr Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying': Biden warns Russian President Vladimir Putin

After Moscow annexed four Ukrainian territories, President Joe Biden on Friday (September 30) said that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not be intimidated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden also warned that the Western alliance would defend "every inch" of its territory. He said that Putin's irresponsible language and threats won't scare the US or its allies.

In remarks at the White House, Biden said, "America and its allies are not going to be intimidated." He added that Putin is "not going to scare us."

After that, Biden addressed the Kremlin leader directly, pointing his finger into the television camera as he warned against any attack on NATO territory.

He said, "America's fully prepared, with our NATO allies, to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Mr Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying: every inch."

Biden's remarks came shortly after Putin announced that Russia had annexed four additional regions of Ukraine in a ceremony in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the Western-armed Ukrainian military continues to fight to retake control in those regions.

Putin and many of his allies have argued that now that a portion of Ukraine has been annexed by Russia, the Kremlin may lawfully use nuclear weapons to defend what it claims to be its territory.

Biden also pointed out Putin's "reckless and threats" but dismissed Friday's ceremony as a "sham routine that he put on" to show strength, while instead demonstrating that "he's struggling."

Biden calls Russia's declaration "fraudulent"

Biden called Russia's declaration "fraudulent" and said Moscow was contravening international law.

"The United States condemns Russia's fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory. Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States will always honor Ukraine's internationally recognized borders. We will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically, including through the $1.1 billion in additional security assistance the United States announced this week," Biden said.

New sanctions on Russia

The US also announced "severe" new sanctions on Russia. "The United States is imposing swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said in a statement.

It also announced that G7 allies support imposing "costs" on any country that backs the Kremlin's attempt to incorporate the Ukrainian regions.

US announces aid to help Ukraine

As part of a stopgap financing bill to avoid a disorderly government shutdown before a midnight deadline, the US Congress approved $12.3 billion in aid on Friday to assist Ukraine as it fights Russia's incursion.

The deal allows Biden to instruct the Pentagon to deliver $3.7 billion worth of weaponry and other gear to Ukraine, as well as $3 billion for arms, supplies, and military wages.

