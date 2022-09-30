LIVE | Russia set to officially annex occupied Ukrainian regions at major ceremony today

The Kremlin said Friday it needed to clarify the exact borders of two Ukraine regions that Russia intends to annex, but which its forces have yet to claim complete control over.

"The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics are recognized by Russia within 2014 borders. As for the territories of the Kherson and the Zaporizhzhia regions, I need to clarify this, I can't answer this question right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.