LIVE | Russia set to officially annex occupied Ukrainian regions at major ceremony today

The annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions comes at a perilous moment for Putin. Photograph: Reuters
At a ceremony denounced by Ukraine as a "Kremlin freak show", Russian President Vladimir Putin will proclaim the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday. The move will escalate his seven-month war and take it into an unpredictable new phase. Putin will preside over a treaty-signing on "the entry of new territories into the Russian Federation", three days after the completion of hastily staged referendums in which Moscow's proxies in the occupied regions claimed majorities of up to 99% in favour of joining Russia.
Sep 30, 2022, 04:46 PM (IST)
The Kremlin said Friday it needed to clarify the exact borders of two Ukraine regions that Russia intends to annex, but which its forces have yet to claim complete control over.
"The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics are recognized by Russia within 2014 borders. As for the territories of the Kherson and the Zaporizhzhia regions, I need to clarify this, I can't answer this question right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Sep 30, 2022, 04:32 PM (IST)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called Russia a "terrorist state" and "bloodthirsty scum" after strikes on a civilian convoy killed at least 25 and wounded 50.
"Only complete terrorists could do this," Zelensky said, after the shelling in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. He called Russia a "terrorist state", adding, "Bloodthirsty scum! You will definitely answer. For every lost Ukrainian life!"
Sep 30, 2022, 03:51 PM (IST)
The annexation will mark a "dangerous escalation" that would jeopardize the prospects for peace in the region, the United Nations Secretary-General said on Thursday. "Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters.
Sep 30, 2022, 03:46 PM (IST)
The ceremony - eight years after Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine following an invasion and a similar vote - will take place at 3 pm (1200 GMT) in the columned St George's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, where marble plaques engraved in gold commemorate Russian military heroes.
Sep 30, 2022, 03:45 PM (IST)
Twenty-three people were killed, and 28 others were injured after a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The attack came hours ahead of Russia’s official proclamation regarding the annexation of the region.