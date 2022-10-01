Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina after pummeling Florida

The US National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday (September 30) after leaving a trail of destruction across Florida.

The centre of Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 pm (1805 GMT) near Georgetown, South Carolina. At that time, the hurricane sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

According to the NHC, Ian could bring severe gusts and a "life-threatening storm surge" of up to seven feet for residents of the Carolina coast.

ALSO READ | 'Mr Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying': Biden warns Russian President Vladimir Putin

THIS is what storm surge looks like. #Ian



Earlier today, police navigated flooded roads on Pawleys Island, South Carolina: pic.twitter.com/EGugEb31cb — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 30, 2022 ×

Wind gusts as high as 92 mph were recorded Friday around lunchtime at Shutes Folly, South Carolina, in the Folly Island Channel just east of downtown Charleston by a @weatherflow station https://t.co/H7iBp45CAJ #scwx #ian pic.twitter.com/JfyJKslt4z — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) September 30, 2022 ×

The storm surge at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, from Hurricane #Ian is preliminarily the highest on record at 4.19 feet, beating Hurricane Joaquin in 2015 and Hurricane Florence in 2018, which previously held the record. https://t.co/9m6HFNrJUR pic.twitter.com/wnXD9KDepH — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) September 30, 2022 ×

Ian regained hurricane power over the Atlantic after weakening to a tropical storm when it went over Florida, where it wreaked billions of dollars' worth of damage.

"Listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and obey their instructions," the president of the United States Joe Biden encouraged residents of South and North Carolina to take precautionary steps.

We're just starting to witness the scope of the disaster in Florida, which has been devastated by the storm and is home to at least 21 documented fatalities, Biden said.

ALSO READ | Putin annexes four occupied regions; Ukraine accelerates its NATO membership bid

"It's likely to rank among the worst in the nation's history," Biden said of Ian, which ploughed into Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, just short of the most potent on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

"It's going to take months, years to rebuild," Biden said. "It's not just a crisis for Florida. This is an American crisis."

Join me as I deliver remarks on the ongoing federal response efforts for Hurricane Ian. https://t.co/QfHBWclriY — President Biden (@POTUS) September 30, 2022 ×

We know the families of Florida are hurting. And our entire country hurts with them.



We’re going to build Florida back, no matter how long it takes. pic.twitter.com/Pz7Dee69Fe — President Biden (@POTUS) September 30, 2022 ×

Rescuers were busy helping survivors in Florida on Friday, and the Coast Guard reported that it had carried out 117 boat and helicopter rescues.

In Florida, the storm left hundreds of people in need of assistance, many of whom were stranded in flooded homes.

Over a thousand rescuers, said to governor Ron DeSantis, are checking on homeowners as they travel "up and down the shore."

He said, "Rescue personnel have gone to more than 3,000 homes in the hardest hit areas, going door to door to check on the occupants."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.