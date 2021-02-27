Morning news brief: Biden warns Iran, Khashoggi murder report, and more

Joe Biden said the US aistrikes in Syria should be seen as a warning to Iran, adding: "You can't act with impunity". Meanwhile, the United States on Friday declassified the intelligence report which blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

'Be prepared': Biden to Iran after US airstrike in Syria

After a 'deadly' US airstrike in Syria, Iran has "strongly condemned" the actions, while US President Joe Biden has said that this was a warning for Iran.

US report says Saudi Prince approved murder of journalist Khashoggi

The United States on Friday unveiled the intelligence report which blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

More than 400 inmates flee Haiti prison; nearly 25 people dead

In one of the most violent prison breakouts in the history of Haiti, more than 400 prisoners have escaped from jail, with nearly 25 people pronounced dead.

India questions UN High Commissioner's silence on terror, Red Fort violence

Indian govt has questioned the silence of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Red Fort violence & the issue of terrorism even as the latter continues to rake Kashmir irking Delhi.

Sri Lanka puts Chinese Sinopharm on hold, to use India-manufactured vaccine

Sri Lanka has put Chinese Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine on hold and will use India-manufactured Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate 14 million people, a government spokesperson has said.

Islamic State bride Shamima Begum loses legal bid to return to UK to fight for citizenship

A woman who as a teenager ran away to join the Islamic State group has lost her bid to return to the UK to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds.