'Be prepared': Biden to Iran after US airstrike in Syria

After a 'deadly' US airstrike in Syria, Iran has "strongly condemned" the actions, while US President Joe Biden has said that this was a warning for Iran.

On Friday, a US airstrike was carried out against an Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria. This was Biden's first such action since he took the Oval Office on January 26.

Talking about the strike, he said it should be seen by Iran as a warning. "You can't act with impunity," he said.

He also asked Iran and other countries to "be careful" and sent out a message that his administration will always protect Americans first.

"He's going to act to protect Americans and when threats are posed, he has the right to take an action at the time and in the manner of his choosing," the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Biden's behalf.

While Syria condemned the strike as "cowardly American aggression", the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration wanted to make it "very, very clear — notably to Iran — that they cannot act with impunity against our people, our partners, our interests", adding that he hopes the message has been received clearly.

Syria believes this is a weak sign on behalf of the Biden administration. "It is a bad sign regarding the policies of the new US administration which should adhere to international (norms)," the foreign ministry said.

Iran, too, has condemned the airstrike and has warned that this attack risks "intensifying military conflicts and further destabilise the region" in the war-stuck region.

Calling it illegal attacks, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said his country "strongly condemned the illegal attacks by US forces on areas in eastern Syria that are a clear violation of human rights and international law"