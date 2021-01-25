Morning news brief: Biden to reinstate travel ban, Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, and more Photograph:( WION )
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's news brief
Here are the biggest news stories of the morning - From Australia's approval of Pfizer vaccine to Biden's plans to reinstate the travel ban on non-US citizens. Read the full story by clicking on the headline.
Biden to reinstate coronavirus travel ban for most non-US citizens: Report
Mexico's President Lopez Obrador tests positive for Covid-19, says symptoms are mild
Vaccinated people may also spread COVID-19: England's deputy chief medical officer
Six shot dead, including pregnant woman, in 'act of mass murder' in Indianapolis
Australia approves Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine
Dutch police clash with anti-lockdown rioters in two cities
Video: US Senate's Schumer says Trump impeachment trial will be fair but move quickly