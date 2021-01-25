Dutch police clash with anti-lockdown rioters in two cities

The Netherlands has begun its first nationwide curfew since World War 2 and protests against the new curfew have degenerated into clashes with police in some parts of the country.

In central Amsterdam hundreds of protesters gathered over the curfew and security officials used water cannon to disperse them.

In Eindhoven in the country's south, police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred, regional television Omroep Brabant reported. At least 30 people were arrested there, police said.

A number of vehicles were burned and businesses at Eindhoven's central train station were looted, media reports said.

A Covid-19 testing centre was also set on fire on Saturday evening in the village of Urk in the north of the country, local authorities said.

"The fire in a screening centre in Urk goes beyond all limits," Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)