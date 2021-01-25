Vaccinated people may also spread COVID-19: England's deputy chief medical officer

People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 could still spread the virus to others, England's deputy chief medical officer has claimed. Professor Jonathan Van-Tam urged vaccinated people to follow restrictions, further saying that scientists ''don't yet know the impact of the vaccine on transmission".

Van-Tam, writing in the Sunday Telegraph claimed that vaccines offer ''hope'' but that the focus should still be bringing down infection rates.

Earlier, UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock had claimed that 75 per cent of people aged above 80 have received their first virus jab.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccines require two doses. Hancock added that three-quarters of care homes had also been vaccinated.

Van-Tam added that "no vaccine has ever been" completely effective, so there may not be guaranteed protection from the virus.

In the immediate weeks following immunisation, people could contract the virus. He suggested people to allow "at least three weeks" for an immune response to develop among people who are old.

Also read: EU: Will 'make' companies respect COVID vaccine supply contracts

"Even after you have had both doses of the vaccine you may still give Covid-19 to someone else and the chains of transmission will then continue," Prof Van-Tam said.

"If you change your behaviour you could still be spreading the virus, keeping the number of cases high and putting others at risk who also need their vaccine but are further down the queue", he added.



Last week, the person involved in Israel's coronavirus response claimed that a single dose of Pfizer's vaccine may simply not be as effective.



Even then, Israel has one of the world's highest vaccination rates. Scientists around the world are using data from Israel as the benchmark to ascertain the effectiveness of the vaccine, especially when it is given to the whole population.

Also read: Italian PM says vaccine delays 'unacceptable', threatens to sue Pfizer

Yuli Edelstein, the country's health minister said that it is possible for people to ''still get sick'' after getting the pilot jab of any vaccine.

But the minister claimed that there were "encouraging signs of less severe diseases", adding that less people are getting hospitalisation after receiving the first jab.

