Six shot dead, including pregnant woman, in 'act of mass murder' in Indianapolis

Five people and an unborn child were found dead Sunday in Indianapolis in what the mayor called an act of mass murder.

The victims were pronounced dead after being found at a home in Indianapolis in what police described as the most significant mass shooting the city has experienced in more than a decade.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the shooting had brought "terror to our community."

"This morning the city of Indianapolis was targeted with an act of depravity that has become all too common across the country and will never cease to shock the conscience," he told reporters.

The fatal shootings were discovered by police who had been called about 4 am to investigate reports of a person shot on the city's near northeast side but first discovered a juvenile male with gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Shane Foley with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.



Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said both local police and federal authorities are investigating the case.

"What happened this morning was not a simple act of gun violence," he said. "What happened this morning was a mass murder."

(With inputs from agencies)