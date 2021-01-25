Mexico's President Lopez Obrador tests positive for Covid-19, says symptoms are mild

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, who has been criticized for his handling of his country's pandemic, said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the symptoms are mild.

Lopez Obrador, 67, said he was receiving medical treatment and his symptoms are mild.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward," he tweeted.



He added that Mexico's Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sanchez Cordero, was going to represent him at the morning press conferences from now on.







He is among a number of world leaders who have contracted the virus during the pandemic. Most have since recovered. Among them: Boris Johnson of Great Britain, Emmanuel Macron of France, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mexico is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic and has the fourth-highest death toll worldwide.

The health ministry on Sunday reported 10,872 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 530 fatalities, bringing its totals to 1,763,219 infections and 149,614 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)