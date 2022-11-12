Morning news brief: Biden to discuss North Korea with Xi, 'Kherson is ours' says Zelensky, and more

As per reports, United States President will next week tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to restrain North Korea's "worst tendencies" and warn the leader that Pyongyang's arms build-up will prompt an "enhanced" US military presence in Asia. In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "Kherson is ours," after Russia announced its completion of retreat from the Kherson region. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the "very life of the planet" is at stake and urged nations during his COP27 address to work towards combating the climate crisis. Finally, former US President Donald Trump will formally announce that he is running for another shot at the country's highest seat announced the businessman's longtime advisor Jason Miller.

Joe Biden to ask Xi Jinping to play a 'constructive role in restraining North Korea's worst tendencies'

As per reports, United States President will on Monday tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to restrain North Korea's "worst tendencies" and warn the leader that Pyongyang's arms build-up will prompt an "enhanced" US military presence in Asia.



'Kherson is ours,' says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Russia's retreat

"Kherson is ours," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday (November 11) after Russia announced its completion of retreat from the Kherson region.

COP27: Joe Biden calls for commitment to climate targets amid Ukraine war

United States President Joe Biden said on Friday that the "very life of the planet" is at stake and urged nations during his COP27 address to work towards combating the climate crisis.

Trump to make a 'very professional, very buttoned-up announcement' for presidential bid on Tuesday

United States ex-president Donald Trump will formally announce that he is running for another shot at the country's highest seat announced the businessman's longtime advisor Jason Miller.

