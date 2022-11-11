COP27: Joe Biden calls for commitment to climate targets amid Ukraine war

United States President Joe Biden said on Friday that the "very life of the planet" is at stake and urged nations during his COP27 address to work towards combating climate crisis. Biden also mentioned the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and said that the conflict has made it more urgent for nations around the world to make extra commitments towards crisis management.

“Every nation needs to step up. At this gathering, we must renew and raise our climate ambitions.”

“It’s a duty and responsibility of global leadership. Countries that are in a position to help should be supporting developing countries so they can make decisive climate decisions—facilitating their energy transitions, building a path to prosperity compatible with our climate imperative.”

During the ongoing COP27 summit, several leaders have already made their intentions clear about meeting the global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius and Biden also followed suit. The US President added that the country is on track and will cut their emissions by half before 2030.

"The United States will meet our emissions targets," he said. “Let’s raise both our ambition and speed of our efforts. If we are going to win this fight, every major emitter needs to align with 1.5C. We can no longer plead ignorance of the consequences of our actions or continue to repeat our mistakes. Everyone has to keep accelerating progress throughout this decisive decade.”

During the speech, Biden also mentioned a number of initiatives including management of methane and introduction of warning systems for detecting weather disasters in specifically Africa.