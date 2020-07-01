Morning news brief: Biden slams Trump, explosion hits Iran clinic and more

Biden slams Trump's 'cognitive capability' over Russian bounty intelligence

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump's handling of a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan, saying his actions were a "dereliction of duty."

At least 19 dead as explosion hits clinic in Iran

At least 19 people were killed after a powerful explosion hit a clinic in northern Tehran.

Security law 'most important' development for Hong Kong since handover: Leader

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday hailed a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing as the "most important development" since the city was handed back to China.

US top health expert Fauci warns of 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day

New US coronavirus cases could more than double to 100,000 per day if the current surge spirals further out of control, the government's top infectious disease expert warned on Tuesday, although he was "cautiously optimistic" a vaccine would be available early next year.