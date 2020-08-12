Morning news brief: Biden picks Kamala, Russian vaccine, Facebook and more

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden picks Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris for US vice presidential candidate

Harris, 55, the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, made history in 2016 when she became the first Black woman elected to the US Senate from California.

No known data on quality, safety of Russian vaccine: German health ministry

After President Putin announced that Russia had launched the world's first coronavirus vaccine, Germany's health ministry said that "there is no known data on the quality, efficacy and safety of the Russian vaccine."

Facebook removed seven million posts in second quarter for false coronavirus information

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it removed 7 million posts in the second quarter for sharing false information about the novel coronavirus, including content that promoted fake preventative measures and exaggerated cures.

