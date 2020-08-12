US Presidential candidate Joe Biden picks Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris for US vice presidential candidate

The democratic presidential candidate of United States Joe Biden has named Indian-American US Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate - the first Indian origin person and Asian-American in the role.



Harris, 55, the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, made history in 2016 when she became the first Black woman elected to the US Senate from California.



This will be just the third time in US history that a woman is chosen for Vice Presidential Candidate for a major US party, even if both previous cases — Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Sarah Palin in 2008 — turned out to be on losing tickets.

The United States has never had a female vice president, and the move comes four years after the country's first female presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, lost her White House bid.

Biden would be 78 on taking office — the oldest US president ever — and he has hinted that he might not seek a second term, making his deputy the prime candidate to take on the party's nomination.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3.

"I have the great honour to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants — like my running mate," Biden tweeted.

Harris, a former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 tweeted that "@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he has spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he will build an America that lives up to our ideals. I am honoured to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.,”

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



Prominent Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former president Bill Clinton have tweeted to give their nod for Harris as Biden's running mate by calling her a 'terrific choice" and "strong partner" for Biden.

US former President Barack Obama backed the nomination of Harris, saying "she is more than prepared for the job," and it is "a good day for our country."

Pelosi said Harris "will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward."Bill Clinton called Harris a "terrific choice." Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Harris will be a "strong partner" for Biden.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said on Tuesday that some men may feel "insulted" by his Democratic rival Joe Biden's commitment to choosing a woman as his vice-presidential candidate.

"He roped himself into a certain group of people. Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine," Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)