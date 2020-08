How top politicians and celebrities are reacting to Kamala Harris' VP pick

Here is how US politicians and celebrities have reacted to her nomination:

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday named California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick -- the first black woman tapped for the role by a major US party.

Barack Obama

Former president Barack Obama said that Biden had "nailed this decision" in a lengthy statement.

"Now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead," Obama said, calling Harris "more than prepared for the job."

He highlighted her personal and professional background, saying: "She's spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake."

(Photograph:AFP)