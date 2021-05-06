Morning news brief: Biden backs India, Pfizer 95% effective, and more

US President Joe Biden has supported India's request for global waiver on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines in the pandemic, even though Washington feels intellectual property rights are important for businesses. Meanwhile, one of the largest study has found the Pfizer vaccine is 95 per cent effective against the virus, and these numbers significantly drop when only one of the two prescribed doses are taken.

US backs India-led fight to waive Covid vaccines patents

The Biden administration on Wednesday decided to back the India-led fight for a global waiver on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines.

Largest study on Pfizer Covid vaccine says drug offers over 95% protection

The study found that the two shots of the vaccine provide 95.3 per cent protection against infection and 96.7 per cent protection against death seven days after the second dose.

'Nothing do with austerity drive', claims Mexican President after metro crash

As the grieving families started burying their loved ones after the crash, Obrador denied accusations made at him by the employers' association Coparmex, who claim the crash took place due to ignorance of repeated warnings and major cuts in the maintenance budget.

Facebook's oversight board upholds Donald Trump's suspension