Morning News Brief: Australia reports first 2021 COVID-19 death, Lionel Messi's trophy drought ends, and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Click on the headlines to read the full story:

Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed's party registers landslide victory in election

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party won maximum seats in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections, as per the country's election board. The victory assures him another term in the office.

Venezuela says clashes between police, gang leave 26 dead

In this week's clashes between police and a gang in northwestern Caracas, at least 26 people have died and 38 are injured, Venezuelan Interior Minister Carmen Melendez said on Saturday. The victims include four officers.

No casualties, damage in attack against US forces in Syria: Official

Although initial reports did not indicate any casualties or damage, US forces in eastern Syria took indirect fire on Saturday, a US defence official said.

Copa America: Lionel Messi's trophy drought ends as Argentina beat Brazil

Lionel Messi and Co. paid the perfect tribute to late football legend Diego Maradona as Argentina lift their first Copa America title since 1993 as they beat hosts Brazil by 1-0 to lift the coveted trophy.

Australia reports first 2021 COVID-19 death, highest case number

Australia reported its first coronavirus-related death of the year on Sunday and a 2021 record 77 new cases of the virus in the state of New South Wales, which is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

