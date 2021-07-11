Copa America: Lionel Messi's trophy drought ends as Argentina beat Brazil

Lionel Messi and Co. paid the perfect tribute to late football legend Diego Maradona as Argentina lift their first Copa America title since 1993 as they beat hosts Brazil by 1-0 to lift the coveted trophy.

Angel Di Maria's impressive chip over the Brazilian goal-keeper Ederson in the 22nd minute gave Argentina a crucial lead and was the only goal of the match.

Brazil got several chances in the match but Argentina's defence proved too good for them.

The win also marks the end of Lionel Messi's trophy drought with Argentina. This is his first competition with Argentina since winning the gold medal during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Argentina's win comes as a perfect tribute for late legend Diego Maradona, the World Cup-winning captain who could not win the Copa America with the South American nation.

Lionel Messi was named the Golden Boot victor due four goals he scored and the assists to his name. Gianluca Lapadula and Lautaro Martinez scored three goals each.

Lionel Messi additionally gave the most assists in the tournament. He even broke the record for the most assists in a solitary edition of the Copa America.

While this was Lionel Messi's first-ever international trophy with Argentina, Neymar Jr. is yet to win one with Brazil. Since he wasn't a part of the Brazil squad that won the previous edition of the Copa America in 2019.