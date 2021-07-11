No casualties, damage in attack against US forces in Syria: Official

Although initial reports did not indicate any casualties or damage, US forces in eastern Syria took indirect fire on Saturday, a US defence official said.

It was the latest incident in a series of attacks on US personnel in Iraq and Syria in recent days. On the condition of anonymity, the official told Reuters, the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria.



US diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks on Wednesday alone, including at least 14 rockets hitting an Iraqi air base hosting US forces, wounding two American service members.

As there haven't been immediate claims of responsibility for these attacks, analysts believe they were carried out by Iranian-backed militias.



Iraqi militia groups aligned with Iran had vowed to retaliate after US strikes on the Iraqi-Syrian border killed four of their members last month.



Iran has denied supporting attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned US air strikes on Iranian-backed groups.



(With inputs from agencies)