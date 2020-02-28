Morning News Brief: 33 killed in Syria, coronavirus in Iran and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

33 Turkish soldiers killed in airstrike by Syrian regime forces in Idlib

The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib come after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow.READ MORE

Prominent cleric dies as coronavirus death toll rises to 26 in Iran

In a dramatic development last week, the country's deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi had admitted in a press conference that he too was suffering from the virus. READ MORE

Opinion: US-Taliban peace deal — What to expect?

The agreement could mark the start of a new era for Afghanistan, but there are questions about the Taliban's intentions.READ MORE

Staff of cult French film magazine 'Cahiers du cinema' quit en masse

The monthly which once employed legends like Jean-Luc Godard and Francois Truffaut before they went on to change cinema history, was sold earlier this month to a group of film producers and tech tycoons.READ MORE

Steven Spielberg will not direct the fifth instalment of 'Indiana Jones': Reports

In the franchise's 39-year-old history, this would be the first time that Spielberg will not be directing the film. READ MORE