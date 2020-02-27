Steven Spielberg will not direct the fifth instalment of 'Indiana Jones': Reports

Steven Spielberg will not be directing the upcoming 'Indiana Jones 5' film. Reports stated that the film will now be directed by James Mangold although no official contract has signed yet. In the franchise's 39-year-old history, this would be the first time that Spielberg will not be directing the film.



Mangold who has in the past directed films like 'Ford v Ferrari' hasn't so far signed the deal. Spielberg will remain as a hands-on producer for the fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise.



A report on Variety states that the decision to leave the director`s chair was entirely Spielberg`s, in a desire to pass along Indy`s whip to a new generation to bring their perspective to the story. However, actor Harrison Ford is confirmed to be on the project, who recently made headlines speaking about the future of the franchise while promoting the upcoming film.



James Mangold was a much talked about individual recently as his directorial for `Ford v Ferrari`, won Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing at the 2020 Academy Awards and was also nominated in the tightly fought Best Picture category. He has also in the past directed 'Logan'.