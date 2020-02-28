Staff of cult French film magazine 'Cahiers du cinema' quit en masse

The entire journalistic staff of the 'Cahiers du cinema' -- the film magazine that launched the French New Wave -- have resigned from the influential title.



The monthly which once employed legends like Jean-Luc Godard and Francois Truffaut before they went on to change cinema history, was sold earlier this month to a group of film producers and tech tycoons.



But its 15 staff writers and editors said the new owners posed a danger to the magazine's cherished independence.



"The new shareholders include eight producers who create a conflict of interest for a critical publication," the journalists said in a statement.



"Whatever articles are published, there would be a suspicion of interference," they added.



They are also unhappy that the new owners want to turn the often earnest review into a more relaxed and "fashionable" read.



"Les Cahiers has always been engaged, taking clear positions," the statement added.



The magazine's new management has yet to respond to the mass resignation.