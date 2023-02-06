Morning news brief: 14 Hindu temples vandalised in Bangladesh, Turkey quake toll climbs up and more

In what comes as another hate attack, 14 Hindu temples were vandalised in Bangladesh, in the early hours of Sunday. The incident has caused panic among the minority Hindu community. In other news, a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and parts of Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus. The death toll has been rapidly climbing.

Click on the headlines to read more:

14 Hindu temples were vandalised in northeastern Bangladesh in what police believe was a series of orchestrated attacks by unidentified vandals. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Dhantala, Paria and Charul regions.

The US Geological Service on Monday stated that southeastern Turkey, near Gaziantep, was shaken by a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake, as the local officials confirmed that at least 15 people were killed in the disaster.

In what is being dubbed the biggest strike in the history of the National Health Service (NHS), thousands of workers, including nurses and GMB union workers in England and Wales are taking industrial action today.

A trial has begun under Hong Kong's draconian national security law with 47 prominent pro-democracy figures taking the stand, a little more than two years after being rounded up in the custody by the authorities.