NHS stages biggest-ever industrial strike, calls on Sunak to intervene

In what is being dubbed the biggest strike in the history of the National Health Service (NHS), thousands of workers, including nurses and GMB union workers in England and Wales are taking industrial action today.

The pay dispute between the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the government has escalated in recent times, forcing the workers to go on strike. Patricia Marquis, director RCN urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to address the concerns of the NHS workers and find a solution.

Notably, despite four previous strike days, Sunak is yet to establish any 'direct contact' with RCN.

"It's a cry out to Rishi Sunak to come to the table to seek a resolution. So far we've not had direct contact with him, all of our efforts have been through the secretary of state for health," Marquis was quoted as saying by Sky.

"So really, now, we don't want the strikes to go ahead...and we're really calling on the prime minister to intervene, to come to the table and seek a resolution with us."

It will be the first time since December that ambulance crews and nurses will simultaneously take industrial action after the movement got off the ground in December last year.

According to the workers, under the trade union laws, emergency cover will be provided. However, the citizens are requested to avail 'emergency' services, only in cases of acute distress.

NHS, a revered British institute has been crumbling under the sheer weight of demand as staffing shortages, stretched funding and measly payments make it almost impossible for the workers to continue.

NHS workers were at the forefront of Britain's battle with COVID-19. However, the failure of the government to compensate them fairly for their services has irked thousands plying their trade in the medical sector.

RCN has been demanding that the Sunak government give a pay hike of five per cent above retail inflation. Additionally, the Tories are being requested to fill the staff vacancies as patient safety remains in jeopardy due to an excessive staff crunch.

