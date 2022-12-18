UK nurses threaten tougher strikes as NHS dispute escalates

The union leaders on Saturday night threatened to call tougher strikes in which nurses would provide “less generous” support in hospitals, as the pay dispute between the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the government escalated.

Toughing its line, the RCN stated that there would be “more hospitals and more nurses taking part than at present” in the second phase of strikes which will be held in January 2023, unless the ministers decided to initiate serious pay talks by Thursday.

The RCN announced that it will put forth the timeline of widening strikes if no new pay talks are initiated by the ministers within 48 hours of the second day of the strike, which will be held this Tuesday.

ALSO READ| British health minister says pay demand of nurses unaffordable amid strike

In the escalated round of strike, the RCN will ensure that list of work nurses were willing to do on a day of strike is shortened and is applicable in lesser areas, unlike the scenario of the first phase of the strike which was held last Thursday.

It was reported by a few nurses that they were threatened and bullied with disciplinary action if they attempted to limit the list of duties they will perform on a strike day.

Breaking the deadlock

The RCN announced strike escalation amid emerging signs of ways being examined by the ministers to break the deadlock, and prevent NHS from collapsing in the Christmas season as well as the new year.

As reported by the Observer, senior members of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Treasury have held meetings in recent days to discuss pay disputes and the possible ways to resolve the crisis.

According to the Treasury sources, the ministers are unwilling to move beyond the pay review body's recommendations but are considering ways to more money to nursing staff through one-off lump sum payments.

RCN's general secretary Pat Cullen said: “The government should get this wrapped up by Christmas. January’s strikes, if they are forced to go ahead, will see more hospitals and more nurses taking part than at present – 2023 needs to be a fresh start for all, not more of the same.”

WATCH| Gravitas: 100,000 NHS Nurses strike in UK over salaries

NHS widening disruption

According to the Observer's Opinium poll, there has been growing support for nurses' action as 60% of people questioned backed the strikes. This marks a 3 percentage points increase in public support in a fortnight.

With rising admissions of flu patients in hospitals, this week the NHS is most likely to face the biggest disruption in decades as ambulance workers and nurses are set to go on strike on consecutive days.

Around 70 health and trusts organisations will be affected by the second RCN strike on Tuesday across England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The ambulance workers' strikes on Wednesday will then affect 10 trusts in Wales and England. However, the East of England ambulance service won't be affected by strikes. Members of Unite, GMB and Unison unions will all go on strike.

The most affected ambulance services will be in England's north-east and north-west, as all three unions' members are set to stage a strike. GMB will take the most widespread action involving around 10,000 ambulance workers in the strike.

All “life-threatening” emergencies will be responded to by the striking ambulance workers, however, less critical calls will be handled by a bunch of St John Ambulance, military drivers, community care teams and taxis.

Hospitals have been advised by NHS England to try keeping beds free in advance in the wake of escalating strikes.

(With inputs from agencies)