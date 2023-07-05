Morning brief: Zelensky warns Macron of Russian 'provocations', roller coaster malfunction in US, and more

During a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised apprehensions regarding Russia's potential execution of "risky acts" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, presently under Moscow's jurisdiction. In other news, after facing difficulties in identifying a successor for the leader of the alliance, NATO's member states decided to prolong Jens Stoltenberg's term by an additional year. In the United States, a roller coaster malfunction left eight individuals suspended upside down for several hours at a fair in Wisconsin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, expressed concerns about Russia's intentions to carry out "dangerous provocations" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Moscow's control. The plant, Europe's largest, has been a subject of ongoing safety concerns amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing for over a year now. Zelensky stressed the need to maintain maximum control over the situation and involve the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in addressing the potential risks.

NATO's members, after struggling to find a replacement for the alliance head, extended Jens Stoltenberg's tenure for one more year.

The announcement was made a week ahead of a summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania that will be mostly focusing on the Western military alliance's response to the conflict and Kyiv's push for membership.

Eight people were stuck upside down for hours after a roller coaster got stuck midway on Sunday at a fair in Wisconsin state of the United States. Seven of the stuck passengers were children. No injuries were reported, but according to the chief of the fire department, one person was transported to the hospital with reason unknown.