US: People stuck hanging upside down for hours after roller coaster stopped

Eight people were stuck upside down for hours after a roller coaster got stuck midway on Sunday at a fair in Wisconsin state of the United States. Seven of the stuck passengers were children. No injuries were reported, but according to the chief of the fire department, one person was transported to the hospital with reason unknown.

The incident happened at in Crandon at the Forest County Festival and local reports have mentioned that it was the final day of the festival at the Crandon International Raceway.

Initial reports said that the reason behind the incident was a mechanical failure malfunction, but the cause of the issue is unknown.

Capt. Brennan Cook of the fire department told CNN affiliate WJFW that "there was a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck up in the upright position. The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site".

Firefighter EMT Erica Kostichka told WSAW: "They did all very well. Obviously, they were scared. They had been upside down for quite some time."

The images and videos of people dangling upside down on the roller coaster were shared on social media platforms. Eight people hung upside down for about three hours, stuck in a roller coaster-like attraction.

Emergency happened at a festival in American Wisconsin. Local media write that seven of the eight stranded are children. According to preliminary data, everyone got off with fright. pic.twitter.com/OP3Ow3syQZ — Sasha White (@rusashanews) July 4, 2023

Recently, a massive crack, visible to the naked eye, forced a North Carolina amusement park to shut down one of its roller coasters. A man spotted a large crack, which led the support beam to move out of place when a car ran on it with people on the ride.

discovered the crack in the Fury 325 giga roller coaster at the Carowinds amusement park and notified officials. The Fury 325 is one of the tallest and longest rides.

It was temporarily closed after the complaint and a spokesperson for Carowinds told Fox News Digital that the roller coaster was being inspected by the park's maintenance team. Carowinds is located outside of Charlotte. Read the full report here

