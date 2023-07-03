Watch: Massive crack forces North Carolina amusement park to shut down its roller coaster

A massive crack, visible to the naked eye, forced a North Carolina amusement park to shut down one of its roller coasters. A man spotted a large crack, which led the support beam to move out of place when a car ran on it with people on the ride.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Jeremy Wagner said that he discovered the crack in the Fury 325 giga roller coaster at the Carowinds amusement park and notified officials. The Fury 325 is one of the tallest and longest rides.

It was temporarily closed after the complaint and a spokesperson for Carowinds told Fox News Digital that the roller coaster was being inspected by the park's maintenance team. Carowinds is located outside of Charlotte.

The park said that the "tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America" will remain closed until inspections and repairs take place.

According to Kings Island in Ohio, a giga roller coaster has a drop between 300 and 399 feet. Carowinds has said that the Fury 325 takes riders to a peak height of 325 feet and reaches at a massive speed of 95mph.

As quoted, the spokesperson said in a statement: "Carowinds closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar."

It further added, "The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed."

