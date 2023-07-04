NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg's tenure as chief of alliance by a year

NATO's members, after struggling to find a replacement for the alliance head, extended Jens Stoltenberg's tenure for one more year.

The announcement has been made a week ahead of a summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania that will be mostly focusing on the Western military alliance's response to the conflict and Kyiv's push for membership.

"Honoured by NATO allies' decision to extend my term as secretary general until 1 October 2024," Stoltenberg, 64, said in a statement. "In a more dangerous world, our alliance is more important than ever."

The 31 NATO countries decided to extend Stoltenberg's term after failing to agree on a replacement.

The former prime minister of Norway, Stoltenberg, has been the alliance's boss since 2014 and his tenure has already been extended thrice previously.

He is widely seen as a steady leader and a patient consensus-builder across the alliance. He also won widespread appreciation for guiding the alliance throughout former US President Donald Trump's presidency who openly conjectured about taking the US out of NATO. Joe Biden hails decision United States President Joe Biden welcomed the extension of Stoltenberg's contract calling the military alliance "stronger, more united and purposeful than it has ever been."

"With his steady leadership, experience, and judgement, Secretary General Stoltenberg has brought our Alliance through the most significant challenges in European security since World War II," Biden said in a statement.

Ukraine appreciates Stoltenberg's leadership Ukraine hailed Jens Stoltenberg's leadership of NATO calling the extension 'excellent news'.

"Excellent news on the extension of Jens Stoltenberg's mandate as NATO Secretary General. Tough times demand strong leadership. Jens Stoltenberg has demonstrated just that. I look forward to furthering our cooperation," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media.

Potential candidates that were considered for the position of NATO chief included British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

But they did not get the support of all NATO members as the Vilnius summit approached which is why the countries chose to turn back to Stoltenberg.

"NATO member states have decided logically enough that the best secretary general currently on the marketplace is the one they already have. Experience matters especially at one of the most testing times in NATO’s history," said Jamie Shea, a former senior NATO official now with the Chatham House think-tank.

The extension will witness Stoltenberg stay in charge during a July 2024 Washington summit marking the 75th anniversary of NATO's founding.

(With inputs from agencies)

