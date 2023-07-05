Mexico: Six killed in tragic shooting in Monterrey industrial hub

A tragic shooting incident killed six individuals, including two women, in the city of Monterrey in northeastern Mexico, reported AFP news agency. Monterrey is one of Mexico's major industrial and business hub. It is home to numerous national and international corporations and has a strong presence in various sectors.

Monterrey is also known for housing rival drug gangs. The shooting comes at a time when Mexico is facing significant challenges related to drug trafficking and crime in recent years. The Mexican government has been engaged in efforts to combat drug trafficking and organised crime.

The state prosecutor's office reported that the victims' bodies were found abandoned in a residential area, with most of them having their hands bound. Local residents alerted the authorities after hearing gunshots shortly after midnight.

Situated approximately 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the United States border in the state of Nuevo Leon, Monterrey is a thriving industrial hub that aims to capitalise on a fresh influx of foreign investments.

Tesla, the prominent electric car manufacturer, has intentions to construct a massive new factory near the city. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that this commitment was conveyed during his phone conversations with Elon Musk. Monterrey would become the third location for Tesla's facilities outside the United States, following the existing plants in Shanghai and near Berlin.

This initiative aligns with the growing trend of "nearshoring," where American companies establish production facilities closer to their domestic market. Mexico's ongoing security challenges Mexico has faced significant security issues, with over 350,000 murders recorded since the launch of a controversial military operation in 2006 to combat drug trafficking. Then-President Felipe Calderon launched an offensive against drug trafficking organisations operating in Mexico. The operation aimed to confront and dismantle these criminal groups to restore security and reduce drug-related violence in the country.

Recently, Hector Joel Villegas, the security minister in the violence-plagued state of Tamaulipas, survived a gun attack. Following the incident, authorities have heightened security measures, and Villegas resumed his duties on Tuesday, reported AFP.