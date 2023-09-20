ugc_banner

Morning brief: US rejects Canada's call to slam India in Nijjar case, Azerbaijan strikes Karabakh, & more

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Morning news brief Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief.

In the latest, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought a collective declaration from the Five Eyes alliance members to release the investigation results indicating the involvement of 'Indian government agents' in the demise of Khalistan militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In the UN General Assembly, Israel's ambassador, Gilad Erdan was detained by the UN security personnel as he protested Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's speech. In other news, and exclusive CNN report has claimed that Ukraine could be the culprit behind a recent drone attack against a Wagner-backed fighter group in Sudan.

Click on the headlines to read more.

trending now

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted the Five Eyes alliance members to jointly announce the probe findings that allegedly point to ‘Indian government agents’ role in the death of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, reports Washington Post newspaper.

United Nations security personnel briefly detained Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, as he protested Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's speech at the General Assembly.

Although the reason for his detention remained unclear, he was later released. This incident occurred against the backdrop of Erdan's condemnation of Raisi as a "vile murderer."

A bombshell CNN report has claimed that Ukraine could be behind a recent drone strike against a Wagner-backed fighter group in Sudan.

CNN, quoting sources in the Ukrainian military, reported that ‘Ukrainian special services were likely responsible’ for a series of drone strikes against Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The group is militarily backed by Wagner and is fighting the Sudanese government for control of the country.

Watch | Azerbaijan launches operation against Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh

 

Watch | Global debt hits record $307 trillion, debt ratios climb

 

recommended stories

recommended stories

RELATED

US, other allies refused to join Canada in condemning India over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death: Report

NYC daycare operator tried to cover up fentanyl operation before toddler's death: Feds

Rate hikes set to slow down world economy: OECD report