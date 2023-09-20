Morning brief: US rejects Canada's call to slam India in Nijjar case, Azerbaijan strikes Karabakh, & more
Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief.
Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief.
In the latest, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought a collective declaration from the Five Eyes alliance members to release the investigation results indicating the involvement of 'Indian government agents' in the demise of Khalistan militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In the UN General Assembly, Israel's ambassador, Gilad Erdan was detained by the UN security personnel as he protested Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's speech. In other news, and exclusive CNN report has claimed that Ukraine could be the culprit behind a recent drone attack against a Wagner-backed fighter group in Sudan.
US, other allies refused to join Canada in condemning India over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death: Report
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted the Five Eyes alliance members to jointly announce the probe findings that allegedly point to ‘Indian government agents’ role in the death of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, reports Washington Post newspaper.
United Nations security personnel briefly detained Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, as he protested Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's speech at the General Assembly.
Although the reason for his detention remained unclear, he was later released. This incident occurred against the backdrop of Erdan's condemnation of Raisi as a "vile murderer."
A bombshell CNN report has claimed that Ukraine could be behind a recent drone strike against a Wagner-backed fighter group in Sudan.
CNN, quoting sources in the Ukrainian military, reported that ‘Ukrainian special services were likely responsible’ for a series of drone strikes against Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The group is militarily backed by Wagner and is fighting the Sudanese government for control of the country.
