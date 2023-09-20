Ukraine ‘likely’ behind drone attacks on Wagner-backed forces in Africa: Report

A bombshell CNN report has claimed that Ukraine could be behind a recent drone strike against a Wagner-backed fighter group in Sudan.

CNN, quoting sources in the Ukrainian military, reported that ‘Ukrainian special services were likely responsible’ for a series of drone strikes against Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The group is militarily backed by Wagner and is fighting the Sudanese government for control of the country.

CNN declined to confirm the claims made by the Ukrainian source, however, it noted that the pattern of the drone strikes was quite similar to that observed in the Russia-Ukraine war, and the drones used in the strikes were the same used by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian text was also visible on the drone controller, as per the report.

If these claims are true, this could mean a major provocation against Russia by Ukraine, indicating that the war in Ukraine has spilt over into Africa.

Sudanese military reacts

The report cited senior military leaders in the Sudanese military as saying that they were not aware of the alleged role of Ukraine in the drone strikes.

Watch: UK: Supporting Wagner is now a criminal offence

Earlier this month, RSF was hit by 14 drone strikes near Sudan’s capital, but the Sudanese army does not believe Ukraine was behind them.

US officials also expressed their shock at the report and appeared unaware of the alleged Ukrainian role.

Wagner’s support to RSF

The drone strikes against RSF were likely launched on September 8, just two days after Wagner is believed to have supplied it with a large tranche of arms.

Wagner reportedly facilitated a large arms convoy to Sudan via an RSF garrison in al-Zurug, in the country’s southwest near the border with Chad.

Wagner in Africa

The influential Russian mercenary group has prominently participated in Moscow's foreign military operations, particularly in Ukraine, and has faced repeated accusations of committing heinous acts. In Africa too, it has contributed to bolstering Moscow's expanding influence and resource acquisition.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both Ukrainian and Russian forces have been testing FPV drones, arming them with rocket-propelled grenades. These agile and precise munitions can deliver a substantial payload capable of destroying vehicles.

Although drones have previously been employed for bomb drops in Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Libya, the deployment of weaponised commercial drones that detonate on impact represents a new development in Africa.