Fighters associated with the Wagner Group are now finding it hard to find jobs in Russia as they return to civilian life after the death of the group’s founder Yevgeny Progozhin.

As reported by Newsweek, an American tabloid, the ex-fighters from the private military company (PMC) are forced to share their stories on online forums, where they claim they are resorting to taking low-paying jobs such as taxi drivers, construction workers or doormen due to a lack of opportunities.

Most of them are former prisoners, who were lured into fighting in the war against Ukraine in return for an official pardon. These fighters played a key role in helping Moscow defeat Ukrainians in the Donetsk region.

How did it start?

Miseries started piling upon these PMC fighters ever since Progozhin staged a mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the mutiny ended, Moscow pulled back Wagner from Ukraine. Shortly after, Progozhin died in a mysterious plane crash, effectively orphaning the PMC and leaving its fate hanging in balance.

Despite being promised a fresh start, the PMC fighters are now struggling to get back to normal lives as their past association with the Wagner group comes back to haunt them.

Personal stories

The mother of a former Wagner fighter named Svetlana shared with the media that her son, an ex-convict, sought employment at a new factory specialising in kamikaze drones in the Kamchatka region.

Unfortunately, despite his official pardon, he was denied the position. Svetlana said they advised him to seek opportunities elsewhere, not even considering his application.

In the Tyumen region, another woman mentioned that her husband faced difficulties securing a job in security and was compelled to work as an unlicensed taxi driver.

A recruitment agency affiliated with a military engine plant said that individuals with prior convictions for theft, drug offences, or murder would be ineligible for employment, even if they had received pardons.

Another agency tasked with recruiting for Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport revealed that they had to reject candidates due to pressure from Russia's primary intelligence agency, the FSB.

Even a job agency handling recruitment for an assistant chef position at a franchisee of the Burger King fast-food chain, which had defied the US parent company's directive to close, is not considering ex-Wagner fighters. They suggested, "We still have couriers; maybe they'll hire a courier."