Morning brief: White House says Hamas runs command centre from Al-Shifa, Xi-Biden meet, and more

In the latest, the White House validated a significant Israeli assertion, affirming that there is a command center for Palestinian militants situated at Al-Shifa hospital, the largest healthcare facility in Gaza City. On November 14, during his much-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden conveyed a positive outlook, emphasizing the United States' intention to foster an enhanced relationship with China rather than creating distance. In other news, Suella Braverman, the former British interior minister who was recently ousted, expressed strong disapproval of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his leadership in a letter.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The White House on Tuesday (November 14) substantiated a major Israeli claim and said that Palestinian militants have a command center at Al-Shifa hospital, the biggest hospital in Gaza City. Israel has repeatedly made this claim and Hamas has consistently denied it. Al-Shifa hospital complex is currently witnessing clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (November 14) appeared to sound positive ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said that the US didn't want to distance itself from China but wanted an improved relationship. The two leaders are going to meet each other on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation Summit in San Francisco.

Former British interior minister Suella Braverman, who was recently sacked, slammed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his leadership on Tuesday (Nov 14) in a letter, which also urged the prime minister to change course to avoid election defeat. She also criticised Sunak's record on immigration and anti-Semitism.

Sahara Group founder businessman Subrata Roy has died aged 75. Subrata Roy was a major name in Indian business fraternity. Born on June 10, 1948, Subrata Roy established a huge business empire with companies in a number of sectors ranging from media, real estate, hospitality, and more.