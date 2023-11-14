Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy dies at the age of 75
Story highlights
Sahara Group founder businessman Subrata Roy has died aged 75.
Sahara Group founder businessman Subrata Roy has died aged 75.
Sahara Group founder businessman Subrata Roy has died aged 75. Subrata Roy was a major name in Indian business fraternity. Born on June 10, 1948, Subrata Roy established a huge business empire with companies in a number of sectors ranging from media, real estate, hospitality, and more.
Roy was born in Araria, Bihar. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Government Technical Institute in Gorakhpur. He had a mind of a businessman and in 1976 took over Sahara Finance, which was then a chit-fund company that was struggling. Within a matter of two years, Subrata Roy transformed the company into Sahara India Pariwar. Within a matter of two years, Subrata Roy transformed the company into Sahara India Pariwar. The company would later on go on to become one of India's largest conglomerates.
Subrata Roy diversified the business into various sectors. In the year 1992, the group launched Rastriya Sahara, a Hindi language newspaper.
trending now
(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)