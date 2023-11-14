LIVE TV
Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy dies at the age of 75

New DelhiEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 14, 2023, 11:47 PM IST

Sahara Chief Subrata Roy Photograph:(DNA)

Sahara Group founder businessman Subrata Roy has died aged 75.

Sahara Group founder businessman Subrata Roy has died aged 75. Subrata Roy was a major name in Indian business fraternity. Born on June 10, 1948, Subrata Roy established a huge business empire with companies in a number of sectors ranging from media, real estate, hospitality, and more.

Roy was born in Araria, Bihar. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Government Technical Institute in Gorakhpur. He had a mind of a businessman and in 1976 took over Sahara Finance, which was then a chit-fund company that was struggling. Within a matter of two years, Subrata Roy transformed the company into Sahara India Pariwar. Within a matter of two years, Subrata Roy transformed the company into Sahara India Pariwar. The company would later on go on to become one of India's largest conglomerates.

Subrata Roy diversified the business into various sectors. In the year 1992, the group launched Rastriya Sahara, a Hindi language newspaper.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

