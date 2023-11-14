Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy dies at the age of 75

Roy was born in Araria, Bihar. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Government Technical Institute in Gorakhpur. He had a mind of a businessman and in 1976 took over Sahara Finance, which was then a chit-fund company that was struggling. Within a matter of two years, Subrata Roy transformed the company into Sahara India Pariwar. Within a matter of two years, Subrata Roy transformed the company into Sahara India Pariwar. The company would later on go on to become one of India's largest conglomerates.